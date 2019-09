But it didn't end there. Later in the episode, Demi interrupted fellow contestant Tracy's personal conversation with Colton right before the rose ceremony, leaving Tracy in tears — to top it all off, she did this while in a robe. “The cougar attacks don’t bother me at all,” Demi said, referring to contestants who are older than her (rude) , in the confessional after one of the women insinuated she should feel bad. The other contestants took issue with her decision to wear a robe, since a lot of them thought it was way too forward and suggestive. (Spoiler: She just had a gown under the scandal-starter, but that didn't stop the other women from speculating.) Fully robed up, Demi took Colton to her “Fantasy Closet,” which had people worried things were getting steamy up there. And while the women were quite upset over her cocktail party moves, fans actually seemed to dig them.