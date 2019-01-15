The Tracy v. Demi conversation would be a classic Bachelor spat, were it not for the strange age conversation embedded in it. Tracy is 31, and Demi a smooth-talking 23. (“You are an amazing woman,” she tells a weeping Tracy at one point.) Tracy has made it clear that she’s here to win; she’s also made it clear that she doesn’t want 23-year-olds interrupting her quest for love. I want to take a moment to point out that Colton is 26, just barely on his own insurance plan. (Is he on Obamacare? Because he certainly doesn’t have a salaried job. Maybe he’s on ABC’s insurance.) Alas, Tracy’s on-air persona is clouded by her recent apology for offensive tweets. This doesn’t exactly make Demi sympathetic, but it does make the situation seem irrelevant.