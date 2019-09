These days, a good Bachelor is hard to find. Which means that every Bachelor has two missions: To fall in love, and to prove to the viewers that he’s at all ready for that love. I hesitate to say that Colton Underwood isn’t ready for love — who is? — but, from the premiere of The Bachelor season 23, I can say definitively that he’s got a chip on his shoulder about all of this . Colton reads the comments section. He may even comment back. Which, like it or not, is going to make an interesting season. This is a man campaigning to be the Bachelor even as he plays the Bachelor. If you squint really hard and close your ears, this is almost as devastating as watching the 2020 election roll out of park.