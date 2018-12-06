For some people, it's not a giant ball that gets them excited for the new year — it's when ABC finally announces the contestants for the next season of The Bachelor. Colton Underwood takes the stage for the 23rd season of the reality show, and now we get to meet the 30 women who will be joining him for this journey. Usually, it's not until the premiere that we start rooting for our favorite women, but this year, things are a little different. From the photos and bios alone, which were released earlier today, viewers already have a favorite — 23-year-old Cassie Randolph.
"A true native Californian, Cassie grew up at the beach and is an avid surfer," her ABC bio reads. "She is currently completing her degree in speech pathology and hopes to one day open up a private practice to work with kids. Maybe in the meantime she can teach Colton the language of love."
Through a bit of sleuthing, we've already learned so much more about the California native. According to her LinkedIn, she's currently working as a substitute ESL teacher at both Huntington Beach Adult School and Huntington Beach Union High School District, and will be graduating with her masters in 2020 from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
She's also no stranger to the spotlight. Her Instagram has almost 25 thousand followers, and is choc-full of selfies, photoshoots, and inspiring quotes.
Most importantly, here is her cat:
In true Bachelor contestant fashion, she hasn't posted in some time in order to keep filming and other details under wraps, but her most recent story is bragging about her sister Michelle Randolph, an actress who just starred in A Snow White Christmas.
Catch Cassie and the rest of the contestants when The Bachelor premieres on January 7.
