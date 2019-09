For some people, it's not a giant ball that gets them excited for the new year — it's when ABC finally announces the contestants for the next season of The Bachelor. Colton Underwood takes the stage for the 23rd season of the reality show, and now we get to meet the 30 women who will be joining him for this journey. Usually, it's not until the premiere that we start rooting for our favorite women, but this year, things are a little different. From the photos and bios alone, which were released earlier today, viewers already have a favorite — 23-year-old Cassie Randolph.