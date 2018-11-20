Colton Underwood was bound to have a weird season of The Bachelor, and the first trailer for his season proves that, yup, he definitely will! In the minute-long teaser, Underwood discusses the possibility of losing his virginity, a hot topic in Underwood-land, and, shockingly, walks off the set.
"I'm fucking done," he says, waving his hand behind him as if to ward off cameras. Then, as Chris Harrison looks on in shock, Underwood leaps over a fence. All the better to hide from cameras, I guess?
There's also footage of Underwood weeping, which is to be expected. Underwood is prone to tears, something that made him an ideal candidate for this gig in the first place.
In this trailer, he's seemingly crying because he got dumped by one of his own contestants. "Every time I put myself out there, I get fucking rejected," he says, crumbling. Not to fact-check his emotional state, but Underwood did sort of reject Tia Booth earlier this year.
There's other predictable drama in the trailer, like women squabbling over who is a liar, and contestants crowing with delight when Underwood takes off his shirt. All in a season's work for The Bachelor. Watch the full trailer, below.
Underwood's season will premiere on January 7, 2019 on ABC.
