View this post on Instagram

For the way his demons danced with mine. ?: @motherhubbardphotography . . . . You can never truly own anything. People. Animals. Things. You gotta just enjoy what you have when you have it for as long as you want to have it. Live free and happy. . #harley #mistahj #livefree #letmefly #undefined #nolabels #newyork #newjersey Hair color: @casale72 @thestyleroomsalon ✂️