Who Is Hannah Godwin, The Winner Of Colton's First Impression Rose?

The new year has officially started, and we're back with another season of The Bachelor — and another cast of women vying for the heart of a single piece of toast...sorry, man.
It didn't take long for us to develop our favorites during the first episode of Colton Underwood's season, but ultimately, it was up to him to give the coveted first impression rose to the woman who immediately stole his heart: Hannah G.
Hannah Godwin is a 23-year-old from Birmingham, AL who is a self-described content creator. She graduated from the University Of Montevallo in 2017 where she studied Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services before going on to work in social media and marketing for clothing brands. Her Instagram (which currently has almost 78 thousand followers) is filled with modeling shots from her various gigs, but she also blogs about fashion and beauty over on her website, and at one point was competing against fellow contestant Hannah Brown for Miss Alabama, but Brown ended up taking the title.
"You reminded me a lot of home when we sat and had our conversation," Underwood told Godwin when he pulled her aside to give her the first impression rose. "And while you were nervous, I was too. Still am, a little bit...you sort of owned the nervousness, you owned your imperfections and it was so nice and so refreshing to see and to hear. It's just so easy and so much fun and it's so enjoyable to be around you. Your energy instantly lifts me up."
"This means seriously the world to me. This validates everything," she replied before the two shared a kiss.
As far as The Bachelorette is concerned, the first impression rose could be key. Jojo Fletcher, Katilyn Bristowe, Rachel Lindsay, and Becca Kufrin all ended up getting engaged to the men to whom they gave their first impression roses. While Bachelors aren't as consistent, Godwin should definitely be feeling pretty good right now. But, thankfully — or, terrifyingly, depending on what side of the rose you're sitting on — there's so much more to go.
