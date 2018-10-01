Nick Offerman Got Megan Mullally A “Krystal” For Their 15-Year Anniversary

This is the story of how Krystal Nielson from The Bachelor ended up involved in Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman's 15 year anniversary.
According to Mullally and Offerman, who recounted this whole shindig on Good Morning America, they've been following the materials-as-anniversary-gifts deal. (The first year is paper, the second year is cotton — all the way to 50, which is pure gold. This tradition dates back to the middle ages and originated in the Germanic region of Europe.) The 15th anniversary is supposed to be crystal, which usually means that the spouses gift each other with things made from crystal.
Advertisement
Now, there's Krystal Nielson, a fitness trainer from The Bachelor who recently went on Bachelor in Paradise. She got engaged to Chris Randone on Paradise, and things are going quite well. They recently celebrated their engagement at the Eden Roc hotel in Miami, according to a chipper PR email, and they went for a wine tasting in Winter Park, Florida, according to their Instagram stories. Most importantly, they also recorded an anniversary video for Mullally — a "Krystal" gift for the 15th celebration.
And that's how Krystal Nielson factors into The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, the book that Mullally and Offerman wrote about their relationship.
Watch Offerman and Mullally recount the story, below.
Advertisement