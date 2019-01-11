The Bachelor is wasting no time in getting straight to the drama. Ahead of the second episode of Colton Underwood's season, Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive clip from the first group date, in which Demi (the one who rode around on an ATV during her introduction) breaks what may be the number one Bachelor rule: Don't touch the rose.
In Bachelor Nation, roses are the national currency. They're handed out at the end of each episode to the contestant who made the biggest strides in winning over the suitor's heart. That means the rose in this clip is Colton's to give, and Colton's alone. Therefore, when Demi went ahead and claimed ownership — however jokingly — by picking up the designated rose on her group date, the other women understandably got pissed.
Advertisement
“I'm not gonna lie, I was, like, short of breath!” Tracy tells the camera. “I didn't know what was happening...All of us, I could tell, were, like, totally taken aback.”
Tracy even went as far as to say the stunt made her slightly sick to her stomach, and Onyeka felt similarly. The two women retreated to somewhere private to unpack the stunt, which inspired Tracy to sit down with Demi to have a talk. Of course, we don't get to see that talk. That particular nugget of drama will have to wait until Monday night. To tide you over, however, check out the clip below:
Advertisement