Here’s the catch, though: Catherine’s Instagram only dates back to July 2018 . According to Us Weekly, Colton’s season started filming in September 2018, so it’s possible Catherine started this account (yes, there was another account) because she was starting to make some reality TV moves. It’s not uncommon for Bachelor and Bachelorette stars take advantage of their time on the shows to build their social media followings, so starting a new account in tandem with the show’s filming cycle would make a lot of sense. After all, she was also savvy enough to start an Instagram account for her dog, Lucy, who appeared on the premiere, on the same day the episode aired. She has a website that seems to be a work-in-progress as well, judging by the fact that there isn’t much on it yet and her main photo is her Bachelor bio picture.