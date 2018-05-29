Though wine and The Bachelor do happen to compliment each other quite well, Bushnell had no idea her post-Bachelor career would lead to Dear Rosé. "I’ve always been into wine, and growing up on the West Coast, specifically the Pacific Northwest, we had a winery down the street from my house, so it was always something that I was familiar with but never an expert in. I would drink it, I would enjoy it with my family and friends, but I never really knew that I would be here," Bushnell says. "I’ve never been someone who knows exactly what I want to do. I think all the milestones in my career have been things that have not necessarily happened by chance but have not been planned. I think that makes it more exciting but also challenging. Because I don’t come from this wine background, I’m constantly learning. It’s such an interesting industry."