Rosé is no longer just a type of wine, it's a full-blown lifestyle. The pink drink is synonymous with warm weather, millennials, and the sayings "yes way" and "all day." It's sparked viral food trends from rosé flavored doughnuts, to liquors, ciders, and more. Now it's debuting in another format that we are majorly obsessed with: Winc's signature rosé blend, Summer Water, is about to drop in adorable mini bottle form.
The limited edition bottles, cheekily referred to as "droplets," are made from plastic with a re-sealable screw top, contain 187 ml of the sweet summer nectar (over three times the size of a nip), and are irresistibly Instagrammable. "The design and packaging of the bottles make droplets portable and convenient for all kinds of summertime activities like beach days, picnics and more," Winc Wine Director, Brooke Matthias, told Refinery29. So, how the heck do we get our hands on them? Through a membership to the company's rosé-exclusive club, Summer Water Societé. (See, it really is a lifestyle.) The $350 membership includes three monthly shipments of 24 droplets and six Summer Water magnums, which should be enough to last the entire summer.
According to Matthias, Winc shipped over 1.5 million glasses of its specialty rosé last year and sold out of the sweet stuff within a matter of weeks — with a waitlist that previously skyrocketed into the thousands. Now that the pink floodgates are open, members of the rosé hungry public have until May 28 to sign up for a Summer Water subscription.
This season's vintage is, "crisp and refreshing with notes of strawberry, pink grapefruit, and white peach," says Matthias — and pairs well with essentially any summer food, "especially seafood dishes, including oysters, nicoise salads and ceviche." With all this talk of summery food and wine pairings, we're all geared up for backyard BBQs, beaches, rooftops, Instagrammable infinity, and beyond.
