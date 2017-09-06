This Rosé-Inspired Doughnut Will Go Great With Your Favorite Bottle

Even the people who claim "rosé all day" as their mantra don't always mean that the pink drink makes a suitable breakfast item. Of course, that was before the existence of rosé doughnuts, which have arrived to make sure we're all living our best life.
It's about time rosé had its place on the fancy doughnut menu — not only does the wine have a refreshingly light flavor, it also has a pretty pink hue perfect for adapting into icing.
Fortunately, someone eventually came around to the idea. The Doughnut Project, the NYC shop that serves hand-crafted doughnuts and espresso, has created their very own rosé-inspired treat in collaboration with Tribeca's own Bennett Bar.
"So we are already thinking about the weekend! We will be rocking the Strawberry Letter Cocktail Fronut in collaboration with @bennettbarnyc, which includes Strawberry Shrub, Aperol, & The Vice Rose. Available at The Bennett for Brunch on Saturday and Sunday and at the shop Friday - Sunday."
This is 100% a need kind of treat, but it's not the only way you can satisfy both your sweet tooth and your desire for a glass of the pink stuff: Quin Candy, an artisanal sweets shop based in Portland, Oregon, created their own rosé-flavored lollipops. California chain Smitten even developed an ice cream flavor that echoes your fave bottle. Boozy popsicles from FrutaPop and even rosé-inspired gummy bears from Sugarfina exist as well.
This isn't the first doughnut to be inspired by an adult beverage. Just this month, prosecco-flavored doughnuts also made headlines. This treat — which was available from August 14 through 20 — was also courtesy of The Doughnut Project, this time in collaboration with Ruffino Wines.
Clearly, the world isn't getting over rosé anytime soon. Instead, it's just finding new ways to incorporate the flavor into everything we're eating. And fancy doughnuts? Well, they're not going away, either. Thanks to The Doughnut Project, we get the best of both worlds.
