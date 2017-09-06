This Rosé-Inspired Doughnut Will Go Great With Your Favorite Bottle

So we are already thinking about the weekend! ?We will be rocking the Strawberry Letter Cocktail Fronut in collaboration with @bennettbarnyc, which includes ?Strawberry Shrub, Aperol, & The Vice Rose'. Available at The Bennett for Brunch on Saturday and Sunday and at the shop Friday - Sunday. ? credit: @bennettbarnyc #doughnuts #donuts #fronuts #roseallday #tdpnyc #nyceeeeeats #alwaysfresh #lovefood #livedelicious #wemakefun #treatyoself #cocktails #instafood #instagood #brunch #strawberry #enjoy #eeeeeats #eatingnyc #eatingnewyork #nyc #nyceats #nycfood #nyceeeeeats #newyork #friends #weekend

A post shared by The Doughnut Project (@thedoughnutproject) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:04am PDT