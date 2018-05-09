Aldi's Award-Winning $8 Rosé Has Returned For A Limited Time

Rosé season is officially in full force, and in honor of the year’s most exciting seasonal beverage transition, Aldi is bringing back one of its most beloved wines, Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé.
About a year ago, it won a silver medal at the International Wine Challenge, where it was praised for its "delicate yet intense flavors of strawberry and white fruit aromas, with a subtle quartzy spice." This accolade is especially exciting for thrifty rosé lovers because the a bottle only costs $7.99.
Needless to say, after all that, when the Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé finally came to Aldi shelves in America last year, we had to give it a try. Before ever drinking it on its own, we did a blind taste test with Aldi's $7.99 rosé and a $20 bottle of rosé. The outcome? We couldn't tell the difference. Both wines had hints of strawberry and spice, and we liked them both — but one was significantly cheaper.
Aldi shoppers apparently agreed that the Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé was delicious and virtually indistinguishable from a rosé that costs twice as much, because according to the grocery chain, it "flew off the shelves." And because it proved to be so "wildly popular" in America, Aldi has now decided to bring it back for a limited time. Starting today, Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé will available at U.S. locations of the grocery store once again. It will only be around for the summer, however, so we all better start stocking up now. With it's impressively low price, we should be able to afford it.
