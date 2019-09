It's officially fall — and thus, rosé season is officially over. But before we put all of our pink-hued bottles to bed, we have one summer water left to uncork: Aldi's Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé . If you've yet to hear anything about this French wine, it's the grocery company's award-winning rosé that caused mass media and consumer buzz back in May 2017. Why? Because it only costs $7.99 a pink pop. But up until nearly a week ago, the only purchasable bottles existed in Aldi locations solely outside of the U.S. Leaving us to wonder all summer long what this fancy-sounding, alluringly cheap wine actually tasted like. And although its nationwide September 20th arrival was seasonally mistimed for us here in the States, it's better late than never to take our first sips to finally find out!