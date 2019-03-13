But while Hannah's season should officially start filming later this week, fans already had a peek at what to expect thanks to the five quick "limo exits" that took place on Tuesday night. First up was Luke, who told Hannah, "I cannot wait to get to know you on a deeper level." Then came Dustin who attempted a champagne toast with Hannah since she infamously flubbed hers on Colton's season. Next up was Cam who performed a rap about being from Austin but being willing to say "roll tide" for Hannah. Then came Connor who I honestly can't remember anything about, so he must not have outperformed the rapper. And, finally, out came another Luke. Hannah asked him what his last name initial was, since he'll definitely be referred to by that on the show like how she was Hannah B. He told her he was Luke S. Thrilling stuff.