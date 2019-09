Last season, The Bachelor ended up being a pretty sour time for supposed winner, Becca Kufrin, who Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with not long after giving her the final rose. Naturally, she was named the next Bachelorette, and her season started filming on March 16, 2018, just a little over a week after her breakup became public on national television. However, her break-up with Arie happened in January, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which means that she had just over month or so to prepare to find love again. The start of Becca's journey was pretty close to her heartbreak, but fans had a little more time to adjust by the time the season premiered in May, after about two months of filming (the details are a bit sketchier here, but Reality Steve does have a report that claims Becca filmed her final rose ceremony on May 10, 2018 ). While Colton Underwood got more time to process between his breakup with Becca in early 2018 before the start of filming his season in Fall 2018, the set-up is quite similar for him.