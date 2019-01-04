If there's anything movies like You've Got Mail, While You Were Sleeping, and even The Christmas Prince have taught us, it's that sometimes the greatest romances starts with the biggest lies. Whether these films were on new Bachelor contestant Bri's mind when she decided to fake an Australian accent for suitor Colton Underwood is unclear. One thing that is? If she doesn't win Colton's heart, she's already earning some guaranteed #SponCon.
In a new promo for the upcoming season of The Bachelor, Bri — a.k.a a future representative of Sugar Bear Hair — greets ABC's favorite virgin Colton while pretending to be from down under.
"You've got a nice accent," Colton says in the promo. "Where's it from?"
"The accent is Australian," Bri replies, careful to avoid claiming Australian roots herself. "I was hoping you're kind of a sucker for accents."
If Colton does love a girl with an accent, well, that doesn't bode well for his potential romance with Bri, longterm.
"I'm not really Australian," Bri says in her talking head interview. "But you gotta do what you can to stand out."
Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019
As for Bri's actual origin story? The official Bachelor website states that she's a model from Southern California, whose biggest dating fear is "farting too loudly." (One assumes that the contestants control the narrative on their own bio page, but um, sure, why not include that.)
In Bri's case, talking about her faux life in Australia is far more interesting, and a little less gross, than discussing her worst dating faux pas.
The new season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 7, on ABC.
