Are you so ready for the new season of The Bachelorette? If her too brief but memorable appearance on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor is any indication, our lead, Hannah Brown, is going to take us for a wild ride — and that’s exactly what ABC wanted. Cue up some incredible reality television, straight out of Bachelor Clues.
Rob Mills, Head of ABC’s alternative programming, chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about Brown’s quest to find love. She reportedly auditioned for the role by being her best Hannah Beast self. “I don’t know, I’m just going to be myself,” Brown said, pointing to her sweetness and goofiness. Did the network love her tendency to hiss at the camera? Or her self-described “hot mess” antics? Mills sums up her charm succinctly: “When she had her intro video for The Bachelor and she said, ‘I’m Hannah — all aboard the hot mess express!’ you think that’s probably just [her] shtick. And then we figured out, no, that’s actually true.” Clearly, this can only mean we’re in for great reality television.
Advertisement
Brown’s “something different” was clearly enough to win over ABC. The next lead for each season of The Bachelor/Bachelorette is often selected from the show’s top four contestants — in this case, Tayshia Adams, Hannah Godwin, and fellow beauty pageant queen Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Fan favorite Demi Burnett was also reportedly in contention, making this a five-way tie for love. But Brown seemed to have won over the bigwigs with things like her honest talk about acne.
Mills assures us that Brown is going into her journey with fun at the forefront. “People are going to really like spending a lot of time with her,” he said. “When it’s going good, she’s going to let you know, and when it’s going bad, she’s going to let you know.” At the very least, we’re relieved to not hear any more talk about who is a virgin and who isn’t. At least, not until the Fantasy Suite episodes. Brown’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on May 13.
Advertisement