Rob Mills, Head of ABC’s alternative programming, chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about Brown’s quest to find love. She reportedly auditioned for the role by being her best Hannah Beast self. “I don’t know, I’m just going to be myself,” Brown said, pointing to her sweetness and goofiness. Did the network love her tendency to hiss at the camera? Or her self-described “hot mess” antics? Mills sums up her charm succinctly: “When she had her intro video for The Bachelor and she said, ‘I’m Hannah — all aboard the hot mess express!’ you think that’s probably just [her] shtick. And then we figured out, no, that’s actually true.” Clearly, this can only mean we’re in for great reality television.