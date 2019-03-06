Unlike The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise has a pretty loose format. You're basically just hanging out with the other cast members all day, so there's a lot of time to get to know people. And that seems to lead to lasting romance. If Demi finds someone on Paradise that she's interested in, it could end with her getting engaged like she wanted to on The Bachelor. Even though she's younger than most contestants, Demi was up front about how she was ready for love and marriage and the vulnerability that comes with that. Now that she's almost certainly going on BiP, it's time she finds her very own Colton who loves Demi for exactly who she is, because who she is is pretty dang awesome. Paradise, and any guy there, would be lucky to have her.