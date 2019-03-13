Hannah B. Gets Real About Having Acne On The Bachelor

Hannah Brown has come a long way from her painfully awkward one-on-one date with Colton Underwood. The beauty queen turned Bachelorette, who started the season saying she was obsessed with "being perfect," is finally letting her guard down for cameras. And the result is some of the most refreshingly honest moments in the show's history — starting with her acne struggle.
In a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old revealed she recently went on Accutane, a powerful and controversial oral prescription drug for severe acne. "I was on it during the show, but I was in the purging stage," Brown said, referencing the painfully difficult first few weeks of the treatment.
Advertisement
Brown went on to explain that the treatment changed her entire approach to skin care on the show. "I had a lot of blemishes during that time, so I have to be really careful about what I use on my skin," she says. She now turns to a gentle cleanser from Alastin, SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel, and vitamin C serums to keep things in the clear. And, as anyone who's been on Accutane can tell you, it's extremely drying — so she keeps Aquaphor nearby to soften the flakes around her mouth and lips.
As tempting as it might be for anyone to cover their zits – not to mention someone whose face is being being broadcasted to six million people in HD — Brown says she avoided heavy concealer and foundation. "Don't wear makeup when you don't have to," she told her followers. "I was on Accutane purging — the worst skin of my life on national television — and I still didn't wear makeup when I didn't have to."
If her honesty about her skin is any indication, it seems as if we're up for a refreshingly real next season. Let's just hope she learns how to make a champagne toast by then.
Advertisement