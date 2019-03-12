Forget the fence jump. Colton Underwood's season finale has led us to maybe the most dramatic moment in the series: his haircut.
In the first of the two final episodes, which are essentially Watch What Happens Live but without Andy Cohen and alcohol, we get to see Underwood for the first time since ditching the show and running into Portugal's countryside. Turns out, he's been experimenting with a new look since then — and everyone had something to say about it.
The first comment came from host Chris Harrison. "We're going crazy right now, trending all over Twitter," he exclaimed on camera. "I think your new haircut has broken Twitter."
And Harrison was right, more people were tweeting about Underwood's hair than they were about his breakup with Cassie (by the way, where is Cassie?).
IMPORTANT: What is happening with @Colton's hair? #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/mN51ou43gK— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) March 12, 2019
From the moment he stepped on stage, the comparisons started rolling in — starting with Johnny Bravo...
weird hair flex ?! @colton but ok???? pic.twitter.com/oU1JQKczjG— Sarah Lovell (@slovell_) March 12, 2019
and Mary from There's Something About Mary.
Colton’s hair inspo tonight @colton @BachelorABC pic.twitter.com/02Nfq8yxJB— Allie Aurilio (@allieaurilio) March 12, 2019
Others pointed out how eerily similar the cut is to Cassie's dad's hair. (Whatever he can do to win his blessing, right?)
Colton’s new hair style though ? @colton @BachelorABC ?#cassiesdad pic.twitter.com/Fe2eVNg7SX— Kristy Handley (@KristyHandley) March 12, 2019
Former contestants also jumped in, with Ben Higgins joking that he had to duck backstage so Underwood's straight, pointy look wouldn't poke him in the eye. When Caila Quinn tweeted that it looked like "sex hair," Kaitlyn Bristowe corrected her to say it was more like "dry humping hair."
But Underwood knows how you and Twitter feel about his new 'do — and he doesn't care. He even took to Instagram and Twitter to remind the haters he's been through a lot worse than a haircut faux pas, writing, "Say what you want about the new hair. I like it." After the kind of heartbreak he's endured this season, Underwood is allowed one breakup cut, right?
