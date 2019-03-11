It's hard to say which fate Bachelor viewers are more interested in: Colton Underwood's love life, or his fence-jump. The ABC show has chosen to tease the latter on Good Morning America ahead of part one of the finale, airing tonight.
Last week's episode ended with Underwood hopping the fence in Portugal after Cassie decided to leave the show just before their fantasy suite. It's Underwood's worst nightmare, and on the other side of the fence, it sounds like he was ready to bail entirely.
"I'm done with this," he tells Chris Harrison in the teaser as they walk in the dark. Harrison asks the Bachelor where exactly he's going, and Underwood doesn't hesitate.
"I have no clue," he explains, later saying, "I'm fucking done."
"I needed to get away," he previously told GMA, in a segment before the episode aired. "And...figure things out, and try to figure things out."
As for the jump itself, fans were impressed.
"He was not warmed up at all before this," Nathan, the creator of the Twitter account @DidColtonJump, told Refinery29 after the dramatic moment. "I mean he was so not warmed up AT ALL. And still cleared it with ease...I personally tried to clear some fences earlier this week and I’ll tell you it did not go nearly as well. If he doesn’t get a call from an NFL team after this then I don’t know what they’re thinking."
As of right now, this might be the most in-the-dark we've ever been about the ending of a Bachelor franchise. The question is not just who will Underwood pick, but will he pick anyone at all? In his conversation with Cassie and his actions during this sneak peek, it's clear the former athlete was all-in on the Huntington Beach, CA native. Without her, will anyone get his final rose?
The Bachelor finale airs tonight and tomorrow on ABC. Watch the sneak peek below.
