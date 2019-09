The Bachelor Season 23, Episode 9 Recap: Over the Fence & Through The Woods

Despite The Bachelor being, you know, reality TV, it’s not often we see a true reality displayed on our screens. Hot tubs seem to magically appear out of thin air. A trip to Vietnam is totally normal after spending six complete hours with someone. And a helicopter rides are the only logical means of transportation. That’s the case in the rosy world the ABC dating series creates for views week after week. But, for what feels like the first time in 23 seasons, the picture perfect, romantic facade was stripped away and Colton Underwood presented us with a heartbreakingly relatable moment . But first, let’s pick up where we left off. At the rose ceremony, Colton pulls host Chris Harrison aside to talk. Why, his remaining ladies, Cassie, Tayshia and Hannah G, wonder. Well, probably because Chris has been MIA and they need to catch up on how Chris’ golf game is going. Or, as it turns out, our virgin Bachelor wants to let him know he’s taken a sex ed course and is fully aware of what to expect in this week’s fantasy suites. (ICYMI, last season, while vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart , he seemed to be confused by the overnight date’s itinerary.)