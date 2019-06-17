Hannah B. may only be halfway through her journey to find love on The Bachelorette, but it’s never too early to start thinking about all the drama that is yet to come when Bachelor in Paradise season 6 premieres on August 5. The regular segments of this franchise are all well and good, but all diehard fans know that the real fun doesn’t truly begin until you’re down in Mexico with some of your very favorite Bachelor alums who are still trying (and sometimes failing) to make a love connection on TV.
Luckily, we already know a few 2019 Bachelor in Paradise cast members and we don't have to long wait before we reach those sunny beaches of the Playa Escondida Resort. Bachelor in Paradise's season 6 premiere has already been announced and will debut shortly after Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette ends on Monday, July 29. That’s only six weeks away, which may seem far off right now, but it'll be here before you know it. And in the words of my close friend, Chris Harrison, this could end up being the most dramatic season in Bachelor in Paradise history. Here’s everything we know so far…
There Will Be Plenty of Hannah's Guys On Board
John Paul Jones seems like he was practically born for Paradise life, which is definitely why the Bachelorette cast-off has already been announced as part of the season 6 BIP cast. And it's not a trip to Mexico without some of the series' most questionable characters, including Cam, who has also been confirmed for 2019.
Several Of Colton’s Contestants Are Part Of The Mix
It’d be shocking if several contestants from Colton’s season weren’t part of the lineup as well. Tayshia and Demi are confirmed, both of them being complete shoe-ins given how much screen time they had and how close they came to that final rose. And when the full cast is announced, there will probably be a few more of Colton's cast-offs — that's how this show rolls.
There Are Also A Few Other Recent Bachelor Nation Faves
Also confirmed to be returning are Bibiana Julian (Bachelor: Winter Games, Bachelor in Paradise, and Ari's Bachelor), Blake Horstmann (Becca's Bachelorette), and Clay Harbor (Becca's Bachelorette) are also confirmed.
Everyone's Favorite Bartender Is Also Back
ABC confirmed that Wells Adams will be back on the beach, making drinks and jokes (and maybe doing another puppet show with scallops, if we're lucky).
There Will Be A Wedding In Episode 1
Just before Bachelorette episode six aired, Bachelor in Paradise success story Krystal Nilsen and Chris Randone's wedding went public. Why, at this moment of all moments, you may ask? Well, it's just in time to promote that the ceremony, complete with BIP alumni in the crowd, will be part of Bachelor in Paradise's season premiere. We'd also wager that the wedding will come with another "Look at all the babies our show is responsible for" montage that has become a staple of Bachelor in Paradise.
Other BIP & Bachelor Alums Will Be At The Wedding
People confirms that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon will appear, as well as Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin.
Suffice to say, Bachelor In Paradise is sticking to its tried-and-true process — which is exactly what we wait all summer long for.
