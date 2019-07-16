William Shakespeare once wrote that “The course of true love never did run smooth.” Little did he know how fitting this sentiment would be for a reality dating show, but here we are. Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette is winding down and oh man has it not been an easy journey.
The drama between the men proved to be particularly daunting this year and left Hannah in tears more times than she could count. Luke P. was the main cause of most of the turmoil, and finally, at long last, his toxic actions resulted in his elimination from the show on Monday night. However, considering who will be at The Bachelorette Men Tell All next week, his departure from our television screens will be all-too short-lived.
As per usual, the Men Tell All special allows eliminated contestants the opportunity to air their grievances — both with the Bachelorette and among themselves — as a way to help us all get some sense of closure over what happened. It also gives fans the chance to hear from the Bachelorette directly and better understand why she made the choices that she did. This part feels especially important this year given how eager fans are to learn why Hannah chose to keep Luke P. around for so long, despite all the red flags. And odds are, many of her former contestants — who made their feelings about Luke P. more than clear on numerous occasions — would also like an answer to that question. But who exactly will be around to chat with Hannah and bring Luke P. to task on his unacceptable behavior throughout the season?
ABC is sure to air promos, teasing out what viewers can expect to see during the MTA special, which just finished taping on Friday. But, thankfully, Bachelor spoiler extraordinaire Reality Steve has already posted multiple tweets on the matter, not only breaking down who will be there, but also who will join Chris Harrison in the hot seat for a little one-on-one time.
(MTA SPOILERS): The 17 guys who were there: Connor S, Luke S, Luke P, Dustin, Matteo, Grant, Mike, Cam, John Paul Jones, Dylan, Brian, Daron, Garrett, Devin, Jonathan, Old Matt Donald, & Ryan.— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019
According to Reality Steve, there will be a total of 17 men from Hannah B.’s season participating in the special: Connor S., Luke S., Luke P., Dustin, Matteo, Grant, Mike, Cam, John Paul Jones, Dylan, Brian, Daron, Garrett, Devin, Jonathan, Matt Donald, and Ryan. Out of those men, four of them will take the hot seat alongside Harrison: Luke P., Cam, John Paul Jones, and Mike. Unsurprisingly, this means that Jed, Tyler, and Peter will be completely MIA. (So will Scott the Girlfriend guy, but that's to be expected.)
Given how much Luke P. dominated the majority of the season, it’s easy to envision that most of the night will be centered around him. Will he find a way to redeem himself in the eyes of the public or further solidify his villain status? Please let this surely messy episode finally bring this Luke P. chapter to a close once and for all so that we can move on to what really matters: Literally anything else.
