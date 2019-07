As per usual, the Men Tell All special allows eliminated contestants the opportunity to air their grievances — both with the Bachelorette and among themselves — as a way to help us all get some sense of closure over what happened. It also gives fans the chance to hear from the Bachelorette directly and better understand why she made the choices that she did. This part feels especially important this year given how eager fans are to learn why Hannah chose to keep Luke P. around for so long, despite all the red flags . And odds are, many of her former contestants — who made their feelings about Luke P. more than clear on numerous occasions — would also like an answer to that question. But who exactly will be around to chat with Hannah and bring Luke P. to task on his unacceptable behavior throughout the season?