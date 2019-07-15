Pilot Pete's Ex Comes Forward To Share The Dirty Details Of Their Break-up

Not long after Jed Wyatt's ex-girlfriend came forward to accuse the contestant of two-timing her while he was on The Bachelorette, rumors started swirling about Pilot Pete Weber and a girlfriend he broke up with to be on the show. At the time, we questioned how scandalous that really was, but in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the ex, Calee Lutes, has come forward with the more damning details of their split.
Lutes said she waited to come forward because of the backlash Wyatt's ex-girlfriend received when she spoke out. Lutes said she and Weber dated for five months and that the relationship ended when he broke up with her without warning in December. She feels "absolutely betrayed" seeing him on the popular reality show.
Advertisement
The interview comes after Weber opened up about an unnamed ex during his hometown episode of The Bachelorette. He said his last relationship was "very serious and we felt very deeply for each other" but that it "it wasn't meant to be." Lutes has a few things she'd like to clear up about that "wasn't meant to be" part — including that Weber was interviewing for the reality show while they were still together and exclusive.
In June 2018, Lutes said she and Weber met on a dating app and, by October, they exchanged "I love yous." The relationship was long distance, but the two had been planning a future in which they lived in the same city and had met each other's families. Come Christmas, Lutes said she bought a ticket to spend New Year's Eve in L.A., and that they were planning a trip to Costa Rica when Weber FaceTimed her.
"He said that we should end our relationship before it got even more serious," she told the outlet. "He didn't really have a reason why. I was devastated and completely blindsided."
After doing some digging, Lutes noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed Weber on Instagram, and that he had deleted every trace of her from his social media presence. It wasn't until the names of the contestants were released that her worst fear was confirmed.
"When I found out about the show, I texted him and told him that he owed me an explanation, but I never heard a word back," she said. "That's the most shocking part of all... I thought he would've at least had enough decency to apologize."
As for Weber's behavior on the show, Lutes says it's all an act, calling him a "charmer and a smooth talker" and accusing him of telling women "what they want to hear regardless if it's true or not."
The development is going to make the upcoming fantasy suites episode of The Bachelorette very interesting.
Advertisement