There's trouble in paradise — and not the one we see on TV. In fact, there's apparently a lot we haven't seen on TV involving Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt and his alleged girlfriend, who told People they were still together when the Nashville native joined the show.
“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” 26-year-old musician Haley Stevens explained to the outlet. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”
A similar accusation had been lodged at Wyatt during an earlier episode of The Bachelorette, and he owned up to originally having that motive in a conversation with star Hannah Brown.
“When I signed up for the show, I was so clueless," he said. "I was open to the idea because I love love. I do, I love the idea of it. But my first thought was this is like a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth. So I came in with that mindset, but every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”
However, it seems he may have left out some key details, including the fact that the alleged plan was for him to make it to the top five and then come back and resume his relationship with Stevens.
“He was always so reassuring,” she continued. “He told me, it’s not real. It’s acting.”
As recently as right before Wyatt left for filming, Stevens says they spent the night together.
“He called me when he landed in L.A.,” she said. “He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back.’”
But then, silence. Stevens said she would follow spoiler accounts to figure out when Wyatt might be coming back, and had even picked out an outfit to wear to the airport to greet him. Then, she found out he was already back home in Nashville, where they both live, and never reached out. They apparently didn't speak until they bumped into each other at a music venue this month (Wyatt is also a musician).
“He said, ‘Hey how have you been?’ and I said, ‘How do you think I’ve been?’” she remembered. “I asked him, ‘You didn’t think I deserved a phone call?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t know what to say.’”
So what does this mean for Hannah? We still have a number of episodes left in the season before we learn Wyatt's fate, and Stevens did not immediately respond to request for comment about whether or not she's heard from him since this interview. Since he's been home, like most contestants on the show, his lips have been sealed — but unlike most contestants, that includes ghosting a woman he said he was coming back to.
