The Bachelorette Season 15, Episode 9 Recap: Holy Hometowns!

What she’s greeted with, ultimately, is a whole lot of Luke’s most adoring fans, who patiently sit through the guy’s detailed retelling of his testimony (which Hannah heard for the first time just one week prior). “I was entangled and caught up in all sorts of sins,” he tells the crowd, who mostly have half-glazed looks on their faces. He ends his testimony by bringing Hannah up to the front of the room with him. “I thank God for you, and for you to open my eyes about how important it is to be real,” he says, and though the Bachelorette looked skeptical at the beginning of his testimony, she’s at this point at least 85% in.