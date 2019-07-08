You may have heard that Bachelorette contestant Peter's dad is a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant, and that's how they met. Peter told that sweet story on The Bachelorette premiere and talked about how he was also inspired to become a pilot. But did you know that Pilot Pete has a brother named Jettin' Jack?
At least, that's what Jack's Instagram name is, because he is also a pilot. Aviation basically just runs in the family, so Hannah better like flying if she ultimately decides to marry into Peter's fam. (Perhaps she can change her Instagram name to High-flying Hannah?) Peter currently works for Delta Air Lines, and it appears that Jack may have once worked for United Airlines, because he took an Instagram photo in that airline's training center in August 2018. However, his Instagram bio says he currently works as a Certified Flight Instructor in Camarillo, California. When his brother became an official commercial-rated pilot in June 2018, Peter welcomed him to the friendly skies with a congratulatory Instagram photo and caption: "Congrats to the newest Commercial rated pilot in the Weber family!"
Advertisement
Being in the same field has allowed Peter and Jack to spend a lot of time together, and they seem really close based on Peter's Instagram photos. Thanks to their jobs, they've even been able to travel the world together. "Pilots take Paris," Peter captioned a photo of him visiting France with Jack.
The two also spend time together up in the air, like on a recent flight in February 2019.
Peter captioned the photo of them sitting in the cockpit: "Birds of a feather flock together." They sure do, especially when they're birds from the aviation-minded Weber family. As such, both Weber bros also make sure to get plenty of flying time in with their father — the OG Weber pilot.
The brothers have also been spotted together in their home state of California going to land-based events like Coachella. Hey, you can't always be up in the air. You have to come down to earth every now and then.
Jack is Peter's younger brother and it's not clear if he's single or not — but, if he is, he should probably fly his way onto the next season of The Bachelorette. The sky's the limit on how many Weber family pilots can be on this show.
Advertisement