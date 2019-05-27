Hannah B. may have a difficult time creating champagne toasts on the fly, but there’s one thing she’s made completely clear on her season of The Bachelorette and that’s how she wants to be her real, true self no matter what and demands that her suitors do the same. For some, this means making declarations of love way, wayyy too early — looking at you, Luke P.
But regardless, there’s no denying that Hannah is taking this opportunity to find love very seriously. So is she successful? Who does Hannah end up with on The Bachelorette? Will none of these guys prove to be worthy of her heart at the end of it all? While we won’t know the answer to that question until the season finale, however, that in no way should prevent us from trying to predict which contestants stand the most likely chance of sticking around for that final rose ceremony.
Right now all of them claim to be there for Hannah, which means it’s up to her to weed out the lovers from the liars. Some of the guys have already managed to make some solid connections with her, but as this show has proven in the past — nothing is ever a given, which means almost anything is possible. Those who seem to have the advantage one week end up falling way behind the following week, making it difficult to predict the outcome.
As for the guys who stand the best chance of ultimately getting down on one knee, here’s who you should definitely be keeping an eye on…