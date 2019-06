He has sort of indicated that he views things that way, though. When he stepped out of the limo he informed Hannah that he was "king of the jungle" and he wanted to make her his queen. Um, dude, this is Hannah's show and she's not your anything. But this ownership attitude Luke has towards Hannah may get even worse if previews are an indication. At some point, one contestant seemingly shames Hannah for having had sex before, and she is not having it. Right now the clues point to Luke being the one to do so, which, if true, would be totally uncalled for. Not only is it rude to shame anyone for their sexual past, but Luke should know that Hannah's not a virgin. She told Colton as much during their first one-on-one date, and Luke told Hannah during the premiere that he watched her on Colton's season.