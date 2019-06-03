For Luke to come forward and admit that no, this isn't editing, this is me, is a step in the right direction. How he was on the show wasn't the best way to behave, to treat his fellow contestants, or to act towards Hannah. He seemingly knows that now. Owning this behavior shows that he hopefully learned something from it, and that he can now try to be genuine in future relationships (or in a relationship with Hannah) in a way that doesn't come across how he does on the show. Being true to yourself is one thing, but being true to a version of yourself that's super out of touch with what's going on isn't okay. Luke may not have known that on the show, but it looks like he's trying to learn from his mistakes now.