Fans, and even Hannah Brown herself, are already questioning the motives of The Bachelorette's Luke P. this season, largely because of his questionable behavior (and we're only a few weeks in!). Not only did Luke tell Hannah he was starting to fall in love with her during a week two date, but he's been increasingly aggressive about spending time with Hannah. He can't seem to stand the idea of her dating anyone else, even though that's literally what this show is about.
Now, previews show that Luke's behavior gets even more intense (and you thought it couldn't be done!) in the coming episodes. Since this is a reality show, though, it's worth asking if Luke P. is acting on The Bachelorette, or if his antics are legitimately genuine.
So far, the dude really wants Hannah to think he's genuine. "Everything I'm telling you is 100% real I promise," Luke told Hannah after the second rose ceremony. "You can trust me." While there's almost nothing you should trust less than a man telling you to trust him, Hannah seemed to feel secure in their relationship at the time, if not a bit cautious. She specifically worried that Luke was making this a "competitive thing" and it would be very Wrong Reasons of him to treat Hannah as just a prize to be won.
He has sort of indicated that he views things that way, though. When he stepped out of the limo he informed Hannah that he was "king of the jungle" and he wanted to make her his queen. Um, dude, this is Hannah's show and she's not your anything. But this ownership attitude Luke has towards Hannah may get even worse if previews are an indication. At some point, one contestant seemingly shames Hannah for having had sex before, and she is not having it. Right now the clues point to Luke being the one to do so, which, if true, would be totally uncalled for. Not only is it rude to shame anyone for their sexual past, but Luke should know that Hannah's not a virgin. She told Colton as much during their first one-on-one date, and Luke told Hannah during the premiere that he watched her on Colton's season.
But, even as over-the-top as his behavior has been and may get according to previews, it does all seem to be real. Luke P. really is that guy. Luke admitted as much in a lengthy Instagram post where he apologized for his actions on screen.
Him saying "continue to be exposed," seems to suggest that his behavior will continue to escalate in future episodes. So it's looking even more likely that the person Hannah is mad at in previews is Luke.
Him saying "continue to be exposed," seems to suggest that his behavior will continue to escalate in future episodes. So it's looking even more likely that the person Hannah is mad at in previews is Luke.
I just want to address the elephant in the room here really quick. First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed. I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful. For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!
He continued in his caption, writing:
"I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful. For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!"
For Luke to come forward and admit that no, this isn't editing, this is me, is a step in the right direction. How he was on the show wasn't the best way to behave, to treat his fellow contestants, or to act towards Hannah. He seemingly knows that now. Owning this behavior shows that he hopefully learned something from it, and that he can now try to be genuine in future relationships (or in a relationship with Hannah) in a way that doesn't come across how he does on the show. Being true to yourself is one thing, but being true to a version of yourself that's super out of touch with what's going on isn't okay. Luke may not have known that on the show, but it looks like he's trying to learn from his mistakes now.
