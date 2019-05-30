Things With Luke P. Get Seriously Dangerous In Bachelorette Sneak Peek

While present-day Luke P. may be acknowledging his problematic behavior on Instagram, past Luke P. is just getting started. In a teaser for Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette posted by People, the 24-year-old is the subject of everyone's frustration as they hit the field for a rugby game that appears to end with an ambulance being called — and it's not hard to guess why.
“Luke P. is super aggressive,” says one contestant. “That guy’s a beast.”
"The kind of guy that might hurt someone," Luke S. notes, with another contestant later calling him a "lunatic."
As for Luke himself, he makes no apologies, at one point saying, “Everyone will see what kind of fight I bring to the table.”
While it's not clear exactly what goes down between the men, we do see that Hannah is not happy.
"What did he just do?" she asks, later saying, "I worry I misjudged."
These quotes are juxtaposed with shots of the Bachelorette crying, and while this could just be Bachelorette promo up to its signature misleading tricks, at one point Mike does turn to Luke to say, "You’re violent, you’re aggressive, you’re a psychopath." Now that's pretty clear.
Luke did warn us that there was more unpleasant behavior to come in an Instagram post.
"First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed," it began. "I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful."
However, this teaser doesn't even show the moment from the season's full trailer when Luke straight-up screams at another contestant. There's so much more drama still ahead before Hannah (hopefully!) finds love.
