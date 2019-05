Who Is Hannah Mad At? A Very Important Bachelorette Promo Investigation

If the main theme of the issue is Hannah feeling like she's not being respected as her own person, then it's quite possible that the person Hannah is mad at could be Luke P . Viewers saw Hannah address her frustrations with Luke during the third episode. She said she felt he wasn't respecting her other relationships because he was trying to monopolize her time. He doesn't seem to have learned much from their talk, though, because he was just as over-the-top in the promo for next week's episode. A voiceover during the teaser said, "Someone's messing with my queen; I need to take that person down." Luke called Hannah his queen in the first episode, so that voice perhaps belonged to him and it makes it more plausible that the "you don't own me" line from Hannah was said to Luke — since he's been acting pretty possessive.