It isn't immediately clear if she's saying she had sex on the show with a contestant, or just that she's been intimate before in past relationships. Honestly, it doesn't really matter. This show has always had an oddly chaste relationship with sex, considering that it's a series about falling in love and getting engaged. Still, rather than letting sex be part of the process, as it is in real life, the series reserves a whole episode (the Fantasy Suites) as the "approved" time to get it on with your final three contestants. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe once hooked up before Fantasy Suites with Nick Viall and she was absolutely raked across the coals for it by viewers. At the time, she was even encouraged to apologize to the other men who were still competing for her heart.