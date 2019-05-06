The series that brought us Hannah B. is also a series that does a yearly Women Tell All special, which is very obviously engineered to devolve into petty name-calling and vicious fights centering on the lead dude. The cast of these shows are often filled with intelligent, interesting women who deserve better than to be "put on display" (a handy lyric from the song the franchise is now using as promotional bait) in an episode designed to bring out the worst in themselves. And while we're at it, the two-on-one date is a smaller version of the Women Tell All, and it should also go. (Yes, The Bachelorette puts these traditions on the men as well, and it's not really a great experience for them, either.)