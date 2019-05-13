Is The 2019 Bachelorette Cast The Youngest Ever?

Fans already know that this year's Bachelorette is the youngest ever at 24, but how do the ages of Hannah B.'s Bachelorette contestants stack up? Historically, male contestants are older than the leading lady, and the same can be said for Hannah's season. Of her 30 contestants, 24 are older than her. Five are her age, 24, and only one of them is younger than her at 23 years old. A whopping seven men are 27, which makes it unsurprising that the average age of Hannah's contestants is 27. That's actually a little younger than the previous Bachelorette seasons' average age of 29. It seems the show went younger to accomodate for their younger Bachelorette. But it's worth noting that the second largest age groups on the show are her age (24) and six years older at 30.
Hannah B. has caught flack for being so young, with some people alleging that she can't be ready for marriage at 24. Hannah shot back at her detractors while on The Ellen Show. "I know, whatever," she said about people's age concerns. "I'm so ready," she added. "I know I'm young but I would not have gone on this show if I hadn't really thought about what was at the end of this."
Are Hannah's men equally ready? Time will tell, but, for now, here's they are listed in order from youngest to oldest.