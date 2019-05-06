Chill Out About Hannah The Bachelorette's Age, Everyone

But since we're talking numbers, while Hannah was 23 during The Bachelor, she was actually 24 when she filmed her season (she's turning 25 this September). And even if she had been 23, that shouldn't matter. What matters is that the lead enters this show ready and open to the process of meeting someone who might be their person. An engagement is actually not mandated for the show — as Colton Underwood just showed us on The Bachelor — but, for what it's worth, that is what Hannah is hoping for out of this journey.