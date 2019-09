Chill Out About Hannah The Bachelorette's Age, Everyone

Lindsay told Page Six that she felt only someone older than Hannah Brown could truly "embody what the ideals of the show are" and it seems clear she is referring to the Bachelorette being someone who is genuinely ready to get engaged. Lindsay added, "If you’re wanting somebody who’s committed to marriage and a proposal … then you’re going to have to choose older." Lindsay was 31 when she filmed her season, and listed herself and 36-year-old Arie Luyendyk Jr. as examples of contestants who were serious about the process. (Apparently she forgot that Arie changed his mind after proposing to one contestant and then proposed to the runner-up.)