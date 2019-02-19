Colton explains he can’t shake Hannah’s father’s hand — no mention of her mom here — if he doesn’t love her back. A blindsided Hannah responds, “I’m glad to know that now. I wouldn’t want you to come meet my family if you don’t feel that way. I don’t deserve that.” This is a woman who knows her worth without question and isn’t going to let Colton give her any less. Hannah proves as much for the rest of her screen time on The Bachelor. When Colton attempts to utilize his patronizing elimination speech on her to say, “I know there’s somebody for you,” she shakes her head and shoots back, “I know that.” When he adds she’s “going to make someone incredibly happy,” Hannah just looks off to the side breathes, “Mmm-hmm.”