While that would have been a noteworthy exit on its own, it’s Hannah’s elimination limo ride that cements her as a force to be reckoned with. “I’m fucking pissed,” she admits before explaining there’s a gulf between Colton’s actions and words. He may say he wants a challenging, spontaneous, funny woman, Hannah says, but he just sent that woman home. However, that doesn’t mean she’s done searching for her true match. “The desire of my heart is to be loved so fearlessly by somebody. I will not allow myself to not feel chosen every single day. And I’ll wait till whenever that is,” Hannah says between tears. It’s one of the most thoughtful, empowered romantic mission statements of The Bachelor — and a major reminder no one has to accept meager love kernels when entire oceans of affection could be out there.