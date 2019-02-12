So, things are not peachy in Colton's world right now, even though he spent a third of this episode wrapped in the arms of Hannah G. Hannah G. may be this season's dark horse, a quiet Instagram influencer — the show has called her a "content creator" but, you know, walks like a duck, etc. — with little drama on her plate. She may be the woman at fault right now, though. The other women seem unsure of her. Before Hannah G.'s date, Caelynn tells Cassie that she thinks there's nothing more to Hannah G. than her looks. Then, on their date, Colton asks Hannah G. what "made her the way she is." This is his go-to question this season, and it's starting to sound rote. Her answer: She's very closed-off, mainly because she witnessed the painful divorce of her parents. Despite this revelation, Hannah G. is still a mystery. Could she be the insincere contestant the others warned Colton of?