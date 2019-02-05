Elyse is one of the lucky ones, escaping just before things get dire. By "dire," I mean: Onyeka and Nicole having one of the show's more senseless fights in its history. Nicole, frustrated that Onyeka told Colton that she was an opportunist, tells Colton that Onyeka is a "bully." This leads to Onyeka speaking with Nicole about what is likely a lie. In a world where 25 women live together in a house all trying to date the same guy, what is bullying? The situation itself is one big bully, so it's hard for Nicole to use that word clearly. (It's also, like the popular buzzword "hater," more often used to dismiss criticism.) Their conversation mounts to such a high that Colton has to intervene. He can't get a word in edgewise, though, which feels symbolic. Colton, this fight isn't about you, nor does it really matter in your journey. This fight matters more to Nicole's and Onyeka's collective journeys, should they enter the hallowed halls of Bachelor in Paradise.