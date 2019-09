The reality of The Bachelor is that once you get a one-on-one date, you usually don't get another one right away. And watching other women go out with the guy you like while you're stuck at home waiting for more time would be hard for anyone. It's ultimately why Elyse chose to exit The Bachelor on her own. In Thailand, Elyse was heartbroken to hear she would be on a group date while Cassie and Heather got private dates. Once Colton returned from his day with Heather, Elyse visited his room to voice her concerns. She explained that she understood she couldn't just call up Chris Harrison and book all the one-on-one dates for the next year, but she also needed to be with someone who prioritized time with her. That's just not something the show really allows for. It's that lack of time that had Elyse doubting their relationship, and ultimately her ability to get engaged at the end of all this.