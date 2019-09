Elyse also seems to be very close with her dad and wrote of him in one post , “As a young girl my Dad taught me how to bait a hook, tie my shoelaces, and ride a bike. However, it is the lessons he taught me without any intent to that left the biggest impressions. I learned integrity is more admirable than wealth, that forgiveness should not come with conditions, and being able to recognize and like the person staring back at you in the mirror is the biggest success of all.” It’s both very sweet and a sneaky hint at some of her other hobbies, like fishing.