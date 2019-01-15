It’s hard to stand out on the premiere of The Bachelor unless you show up dressed like a sloth or “steal” the Bachelor four times in a row. But one contestant on Colton Underwood's season stood out simply because of her hair color. Sigh. Redheads are (oddly) rare on the show, so Elyse Dehlbom, who also took Colton “fishing” in the pool, stood out. And since she’s stuck around for a second week, let's take a look at Bachelor contestant Elyse’s Instagram to find out more about her. She’s more than her coif, after all.
First, the basics: Elyse’s Bachelor bio explains that she’s originally from Soldotna, Alaska, but now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. She’s a makeup artist, but “also enjoys hiking, reading, and spending time with friends over good food and wine.” Her bio also notes that her favorite holiday is New Year’s Eve; that she believes the easiest way to relate to someone else through laughter (let’s hope Colton got that memo); and that she has never been out of the country. (Note to Elyse: If you stick around on the show long enough, that last fun fact is pretty likely to change.)
Over on Instagram, Elyse goes by @elysemichelle_mua and frequently posts about makeup, which isn’t exactly surprising since she's a professional makeup artist. Recently, she’s shared a lot of her own makeup looks, but she also has plenty of posts about glam looks she’s done for other people. It seems she does a lot of work for brides, but she also teaches classes and has shared plenty of Halloween makeup inspo.
In addition to all of the beauty posts, Elyse has a number of modeling shots (for Elyse, these images are also a way of showing off her skills as a makeup artist) and a handful of personal posts, including some cute childhood pics, photos with friends, and posts about her family. Sadly, she’s got some tragedy in her past, evidenced by one caption about losing a sibling to cancer. Of course — as is clear from her post — the loss is something that has deeply affected her, so it’s possible she will share that formative family history with Colton, should they get closer as the season continues.
Elyse also seems to be very close with her dad and wrote of him in one post, “As a young girl my Dad taught me how to bait a hook, tie my shoelaces, and ride a bike. However, it is the lessons he taught me without any intent to that left the biggest impressions. I learned integrity is more admirable than wealth, that forgiveness should not come with conditions, and being able to recognize and like the person staring back at you in the mirror is the biggest success of all.” It’s both very sweet and a sneaky hint at some of her other hobbies, like fishing.
From her social media presence, it’s clear that the 31-year-old is really passionate about what she does (she’s been hustling and posting about it since 2012), close with her family, and (by her own admission) proudly “basic.” She seems pretty well-equipped to handle the challenges of being on The Bachelor — and a great friend to have in the house when it’s time to get glammed up before a rose ceremony.
