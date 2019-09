However, there's no denying that Elyse is crying in the preview, but there are so many reasons that could be happening. Elyse also says, in the clip, that she made a mistake, so it's unlikely that the cause is something someone did to her. Perhaps Demi focused her sights on Elyse now that Courtney and Tracy are gone — Demi picked on Tracy for her age before, and Elyse is also 31 — and regrets how she handled it. Maybe she realized this show wasn't right for her and she wants to go home. Maybe she told Colton something she wished she hadn't brought up on national television. The only actual way to find out is to watch the next episode — just remember that the promos are only good for stirring up drama, and that the conclusions they paint are often a little askew.