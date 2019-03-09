This Is How You Ex: Demi Lovato Shows Us All How To Master Self-Love After A Breakup

Demi Lovato is many things — an awe-inspiring vocalist, a body-positive advocate, and an excellent tattoo-haver. But, today, we’re also calling her a true master of self-care.
On Tuesday, People reported that Lovato and her boyfriend Henri Levy had split. On Thursday, presumably in the wake of the breakup, Lovato sent herself flowers with an extra-sweet and empowering message.
Lovato posted a photo of the flowers to her Instagram story, which came with a note reading, “You’re beautiful, you’re loved, and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life.”
She also made it clear she sent herself the flowers (a baller move, truly) with the caption, “Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers…#selflove.”
She also checked back briefly into rehab, according to Us Weekly, though it is unclear if she chose to do so due to her breakup. An anonymous source told the magazine that the stint was not due to a relapse but, rather, a preemptive measure.
“It was Demi’s decision and she checked out after about two weeks. She is in a better head space and recognizes the seriousness of her addiction,” another unnamed source told Us Weekly.
Whatever the case may be, Lovato proved something important: you don’t need a significant other to send you flowers and boost your confidence. And if that isn’t self-care, we don’t know what is.
