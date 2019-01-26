Demi Lovato Celebrated A Big Sobriety Milestone With The Sweetest Treat

Demi Lovato is celebrating six months of sobriety in the most delicious way: with a big slice of Funfetti cake.
Lovato posted a photo of her six-month sobriety chip to her Instagram story on Friday. She also posted a photo of a piece of Funfetti cake from Susiecakes Bakery that was sent to her from her team, along with a note saying they were “so fucking proud” of her.
Lovato was rushed to the hospital in July of last year after suffering an apparent drug overdose and reportedly being treated with Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioids. She entered a rehab facility shortly after.
Lovato has been busy since leaving rehab in early November. She posted a photo of herself in a voting booth on November 6, writing in the caption that she was “so grateful” to be home in time to vote. In December, she was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance along with Christina Aguilera for the song “Fall In Line.” She also said she would tell her fans what happened in regard to her overdose as soon as she’s ready.
“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened, and what my life is like today,” Lovato wrote on Twitter. “But until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying.”
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
