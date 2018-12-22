Story from Pop Culture

Demi Lovato Warns "Sources" To Stop Making Things Up About Her Recovery

Courtney E. Smith
Photo:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Demi Lovato made a big public statement about her recovery overnight, and it included a warning to the so-called "sources" who have been leaking information to tabloids about what she has doing.
"If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine," Lovato tweeted.
Lovato reportedly overdosed back in July and left rehab early in November.
On Twitter, she wrote that one day she will address her recovery by telling the world "exactly what happened" and what her life after the alleged overdose has been like. Lovato wrote that she has not done so yet because she needs the "time and space" to heal.
Then Lovato turned her attention to "sources."
"Any 'source' out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate," Lovato said. "So newsflash: your 'sources' are wrong."
Lovato confirmed that she is "happy and clean" and closed her tweetstorm by thanking her fans for granting her the luxury of having time off to spend with family and friends.
In October, Lovato's mother commented on her sobriety, saying she had 90 days and that maintaining it was "hard work."
