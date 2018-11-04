Demi Lovato Is Reportedly Out Of Rehab

Demi Lovato, who entered rehab earlier this summer following an alleged overdose, is reportedly out of rehab.
Per TMZ, Lovato was recently spotted grabbing sushi at the Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills with clothing designer Henry Levy. Sources told the publication that she and Levy seemed to be “having a great time” smiling and laughing throughout dinner. Later, paparazzi captured a photo of her allegedly leaving the restaurant. Refinery29 has reached out to Lovato’s representatives for comment.
Although Lovato was spotted at dinner, it is unclear as to whether or not she is completely finished with her time in rehab. Just a few days earlier, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Lovato had made plans to stay in a treatment center through the end of the year. The source also noted that Lovato is "thankful she's still alive" and “doing whatever she can to never get to that point again.”
Lovato released an emotional single titled "Sober," about breaking her six years of sobriety, in June. Less than a month later, TMZ reported that the singer had overdosed. In August, Lovato released a statement and though she didn’t confirm an overdose, she did reference needing “time to heal” and thanked her fans for their support.
“The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” she wrote on Instagram. “I will keep fighting.”
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
