In her first Instagram since reportedly leaving rehab, Demi Lovato encouraged her fans to vote. On July 24, Lovato reportedly overdosed and entered treatment a little over a week later.
Recently, she was spotted out in Beverly Hills. However, it wasn't until Tuesday that the singer returned to social media to acknowledge her absence, confirm that she was back home, and spread an important message.
"I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!" Lovato captioned a photo of herself at a ballot box, looking at the camera with a smile. "One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! now go out and #VOTE!!!!"
Fans are overjoyed at the singer's return, commenting things like "So glad you are okay" and "I STAN A STRONG QUEEEEEN yaaaaaaas." Others thanked her for using her platform to encourage people to vote, commenting "She’s back and voting a true Queen" and "The best post you could’ve ever made, welcome back angel."
“The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” she wrote. “I will keep fighting.” The post has since been deleted, but it appears Lovato is back and healthier (both physically and civically) than ever.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
