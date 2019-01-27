Demi Lovato's Tiny New Tattoo Is Also A Symbolic Message

Tattoo trends for 2019 are leaning towards the dainty, including minimalist sketch designs, watercolors, small designs on the tops of hands or even inside their ears. Now, Demi Lovato is ushering in the next big tat trend in an itty bitty way — with a rose on the inside of her finger.
On Saturday, Lovato posted a picture of the rose, which she got at Winter Stone in Los Angeles, to her Instagram story. The tiny flower in dainty black sketch sits on the thin edge of the inside of her finger, a spot that’s bound to become the next popular place for delicate designs.
Lovato is not the first star to rock finger ink in 2019. Sophie Turner showed off a small flame above her knuckle on her Instagram feed earlier this month, also designed by Winter Stone. Turner’s flame represents her upcoming starring role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, according to her caption, which reads, “Phoenix-ing out.”
This isn’t the first rose tattoo for Lovato. She also has a rose tattoo on her forearm, which landed her in some hot water a few years ago. The forearm tattoo was a cover-up from a small kiss imprint she had impulsively done when she was a teenager, but that,according to Lovato, ended up looking more like a vagina than a kiss. The singer later did some ink recon to turn the design into a flower.
Lovato celebrated six months of sobriety on Friday, and since rose tattoos often symbolize new hope and new beginnings, the new ink is a perfect way to commemorate a new chapter in her life.
